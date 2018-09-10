Robstown (KIII News) — The students of Seale Junior High in Robstown filed into a school bus Tuesday morning for a reality check.

The remodeled school bus is meant to teach kids the value of an education in a unique way. On the outside of the bus it looks like a normal school bus, but on the inside behind the curtains, it turns into an Alabama State prison cell.

Students walk into the Choice Bus and take a seat and watch a video highlighting the importance of education and making good choices as well as what happens when they make bad decisions.

Shelley Stewart created the Choice bus, and at a young age his father murdered his mother making life seem impossible, but now he is a doctor

"There was one teacher who spoke into Shelley's life and told him if he stayed in school and learned to read he could do anything he wanted to do," Kim White said.

13-year-old Lorena Lemus wants to be a doctor and now realizes in order to reach her goals it starts right now.

"It was a real eye-opener about what would come if we don't get an education if we drop out of school if we make the wrong choices," Lemus said.

The Choice Bus has visited 22 states and educated around two million students.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII