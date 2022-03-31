The City and Nueces County will host a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the West Haven Splash Pad

The event was postponed from its earlier date due to potential weather problems, but is now on track to be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez will be hosting a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the West Haven Park Splash Pad.

The event was postponed from its earlier date due to potential weather problems, but is now on track to be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

The $489,533 project is funded by the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County. The City’s contribution is $175,000 for construction costs and an additional $75,000 for utilities. The County’s contribution is $279,553 for construction and $35,000 for engineering costs.

The collaborative effort, which was initiated by Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez, began in 2015 with an interlocal agreement. District 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera is a strong supporter of the continued relationship that benefits the residents.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo shares her excitement for the project, “This is an exciting collaboration that serves the children of Corpus Christi by two entities working together for the betterment of families in their enjoyment of our parks system."

If you are interested in attending, the event will take place at West Haven Park, 1718 Cliff Maus Drive, 78416.

