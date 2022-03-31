The City invites local photographers to participate in the Historic Preservation Photo Contest

The winner’s photos will be displayed on the City’s social media sites, La Retama Public Library, City Hall, and Development Services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Landmark Commission is looking for photographers to submit their best images to depict historic sites in our beautiful city between Friday, April 1st and Sunday, May 1st.

The City will celebrate National Preservation Month in May through the lenses of the community and they invite photographers of all ages and levels to capture unique views of the City’s perceived landmarks.

The idea is to find captivating preservation highlights of what makes or has made Corpus Christi. Such as an architectural element, an important building, a site of a historical event, a monument that recognizes a moment in history, or a street view you would like to see preserved.

Submission guidelines are as follows:

Upload up to three (3) photos to your personal Instagram or Facebook account

Make the posting public

Tag the photo with the hashtag #PreserveCC22

Once the City reviews submissions the pictures will be uploaded to the Development Services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DevServicesCC.

You can vote by “liking” the best photos. The voting period runs from May 3 to May 10, 2022. The top five photographs with the most “likes” will win.

The winner’s photos will be displayed on the City’s social media sites, La Retama Public Library, City Hall, and Development Services.

