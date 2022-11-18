City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

The city's seven warming centers within the city limits are free and open to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19.

The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public.

Additionally, food will not be offered and pets will not be allowed inside. You can find the location and times of the city's warming centers below.

Warming Centers Locations and Times:

Owen R. Hopkins Library 3202 McKinzie Road 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

La Retama Library 805 Comanche Street 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library 1230 Carmel Parkway 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Library 2629 Waldron Road 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Drive 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Cleotilde Garcia Library 5930 Brockhampton Street 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Drive 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the Warming Center in the city during available hours on Saturday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.