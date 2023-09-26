Portland investing $300K in park improvements

By spring 2024 Bay Ridge and Moser Park will have new playgrounds that will create a variety of playful and inclusive opportunities for children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than a quarter million dollars is being invested into Portland parks and playgrounds with the goal of targeting kids of all age groups.

Bay Ridge and Moser Park are the first of many parks to receive new playgrounds. This multi-year plan was developed by Kristin Connor, the Portland Parks and Recreation Director. She believes these improvements will create a variety of playful opportunities for children throughout the city.

More than $100,000 will go into developing Bay Ridge Park from the ground up.

The city listened to those who live in a nearby subdivision which houses nearly 800 homes that wanted to have an area for children to play. The features will be ideal for those ages three to twelve. The park will also have picnic tables and shade.

"The citizens want this, they want a park in their neighborhood,” Connor said. “The kids want to be able to walk from home. And be able to go to their neighborhood park. And so that's why we're adding this playground here. Their closest playground is a little bit far, and so this is a great opportunity for neighborhood kids to come and play together."

It's out with the old and in with the new for Moser Park. Those improvements will require more than $200,000 including the removal of existing equipment. Features in this park will focus on creating fun experiences for those five to 12 years old.

"So here at Moser, you're going to have a large play feature as well as independent climbers and spinners, and for the lack of an old school term, a teeter-totter type thing,” Connor said. “And there will be a picnic table and shade as well."

The city of Portland currently has 18 parks. That will increase to 19 when Bay Ridge is created.

Officials are planning to add more updated features including some that are tailored to teenagers.

That will be at a future date.