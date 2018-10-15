TAFT (KIII NEWS) — The city of Taft is left heart broken after four men were shot to death, and another injured after a shooting broke out at a toddler's birthday party Saturday night.

Officials say the victims are all related to each other.

Neighbors in the area are shaken up saying they never expected such violence to happen in their small town.

They say it's a relatively quiet area and everyone is friendly, but after such violence at a birthday party residents are on edge.

Especially because one suspect is still at-large.

Officials say one of the suspects 20-year-old, Ronnie Rodriguez was found and booked into the San Patricio County Jail.

37-year-old, Ronnie Rodriguez senior is still on-the-run.

Officials are asking for the public's help in finding Rodriguez Sr.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or have any information that could lead to finding him call them 361-364-9600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII