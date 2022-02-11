The Coastal Bend celebrates Día de los Muertos with prayer, ofrendas

Seaside Memorial Park and Del Mar College were among the places in Corpus Christi celebrating the Hispanic and Latino holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families across the world will celebrate the second day of Día de los Muertos with elaborate preparations of altars and ofrendas, or offerings.

Typically, the first day is when families remember children who have died.



The second day honors the 'venerates,' or adults.

The tradition is most closely identified with Mexico, but extends throughout Latin America.

Also in observance of Día de los Muertos, Del Mar College's Spanish program has created its first in-person artistic altar display.



The display will contain framed photos of deceased family members as a special remembrance, including those who died because of COVID-19.



The event will also feature a poetry reading.

“Día de los Muertos is an opportunity for people to come together,” said Marco Octavio Iñiguez. “It’s an opportunity, by creating an altar, to bring people to come and see the installation. The opportunity, when you write something, when you share it with the public, it creates bridges and creates opportunities to connect with others that you normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to see or speak with."