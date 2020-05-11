The Coastal Bend Food Bank and H-E-B team up to provide meals for families in Banquete

The Coastal Bend Food Bank and H-E-B gave away 7-hundred frozen meals today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to the annual "feast-of-sharing” being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, H-E-B is partnering with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to find another way to continue serving their communities.

"They’re trying to help spread the Thanksgiving cheer, Christmas cheer via us delivering the food to the community,” said Micaela Stewart with the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Families in Banquete waited in line until it was their turn to receive a bag filled with 5 meals.

“There's a little bit of everything in here and its really gonna help us and our families,” said Banqute resident, Michael Nunez.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank and H-E-B gave away 7-hundred frozen meals today to families in need.

“It means a lot they help us locally, and it’s our own people helping our own people, it means a lot,” said Banquete resident, Amber Ramos.

The food bank will host another drive-thru Thursday at 9 in the morning at the Richard m. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.