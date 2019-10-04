CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is teaming up with local businesses for their two upcoming fundraisers.

The first of which will be Wednesday night on April 10th at the Bella luna Restaurant in downtown Corpus Christi. Proceeds from those who dine in from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. will be donated to the non profit. (Facebook event page) This is a way to donate monetarily.

The second upcoming event is their 3rd annual “Battle of the Breweries: A Pint for a Pint” blood drive series on Saturday, April 13th. This event will happen at various breweries across the Corpus Christi area. The blood drive series is a friendly competition amongst the breweries to see who can collect the most pints of blood at their blood drive. (Facebook event page) This is a way to give a blood donation.