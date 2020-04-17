CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank wants the community to know their shelves are full and ready to serve.

They say since the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for food distributions have doubled with the help of stores like H-E-B and the community.

Bea Hanson with the food bank says for a lot of people going to the food bank is a first.

"Many of them have expressed some confusion saying I've never had to do this before I don't know what to do, and that's what we're here for," Hanson said. "[We're here] for those folks that fortunately never needed assistance with food but these are different circumstances."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: