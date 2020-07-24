The Colonias: The struggle for clean water in parts of Nueces County

While there's access to well water, experts say people using wells are vulnerable to different types of environmental hazards.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Coastal Bend is expected to receive between four and eight inches of rain in a short time span this weekend. The chances for some flooding are pretty good, but just imagine what it would be like if you live in one of the many colonias throughout South Texas. They're typically low-income neighborhoods without any water or sewage systems in place.

A team of Ph.D. students from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M Corpus Christi have been researching.

"We had seven wells that were between two and two and half times the legal limit in terms of arsenic levels and now, arsenic is poison," Isabel Araiza Associate Professor of Sociology at TAMUCC said.

Araiza said some residents in Nueces County don't have clean water. While they do have access to well water, Araiza said people using wells are going to be vulnerable to different types of environmental hazards.

It's hazardous, but it's still being used by residents because it's what's there.

Residents like Arturo Mungia have lived there for 30 years and they use well water. Even after 30 years, he has never taken a drink because the water is contaminated.

"La agua no sirve para llavar, para tomar, nada (the water is no good for cleaning, drinking, nothing)," Mungia said.

With heavy rainfall headed our way, plus the already insufficient drainage the area has, bigger problems could be near.

"Some of our colonias stay flooded for over two, three months so the children are gonna be walking on polluted water," Lionel Lopez with the South Texas Colonia Initiative said.

Lopez said these are huge issues in their backyard, and there are small ways to get involved.

"Donate some water for our community like Arturo," Lopez said. 'He goes without water. Thousands and thousands of people like him."

