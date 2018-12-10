CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The annual rummage sale at the Corpus Christi Cathedral is back this weekend, giving you the chance to find great pieces of furniture, home appliances, toys, sporting goods and more at affordable prices.

The Cathedral is raising money to help with building maintenance. The church is well over 100 years old, so making sure everything is kept up is not easy.

"They're always having problems with the AC, and in the front there was some concrete, something with the foundation repair, and just the general upkeep to keep it going," Coordinator Esther Torres said.

The rummage sale kicks off Friday and continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. It opens again from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

