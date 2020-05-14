COVID-19 canceled all kinds of celebrations across the world from graduations, weddings and anniversary parties.

In hope of turning the negatives into positives, the Courtyard at Gaslight Square had the idea to offer couples a free wedding so they can take the leap from soon-to-be to happily-ever-after!

The venue said they are not letting COVID-19 get in the way of couples trying to tie the knot and will be offering free one-hour "mini-monies."

"We said, 'Let's give people a place to jump in and capture those picture-perfect moments that they had been planning for," Marketing Manager, Ashleigh Hancock said.

Hancock said they are limiting the guest list to 10, and the ceremony to only an hour. She said employees of the venue are taking every step in sanitizing.

"Doorknobs, bathrooms, everything will be switched out and cleaned in between each ceremony," Hancock added.

She said their mission is to offer ingredients to a perfect wedding. All the bride and groom have to worry about is saying "I do."

"We'll have the altar and the aisle all set up and everything decorated, ready to go," Hancock said.

Bride-to-be, Ladonna Calhoun, said she's had to postpone her wedding more times than she ever expected.

"Every time that's asked, I feel like there's a different answer," Calhoun said.

"We were originally supposed to get married March 28, then it got canceled before the wedding," Calhoun said. "We were not delaying again. I don't care if we get married in the backyard, we're getting this done."

With having to shrink her guest list, Calhoun has learned that less is more.

"He [her fiancée ] has a huge family, I have a huge family so being forced in keeping those numbers down actually kind of relieved a lot of stress," Calhoun said.

She said even though her wedding will not be what she dreamed of with all her loved ones surrounded, the wedding bells will still ring and the best is yet to come.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: