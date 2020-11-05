CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Courtyard at Gaslight Square will be offering free weddings to couples affected by COVID-19 on May 15, May 16, May 22, and May 23.

"The Courtyard at Gaslight Square is pleased to offer free weddings to thirty couples whose weddings were canceled due to COVID-19," states Ashleigh Hancock.

"Couples will have one hour at The Courtyard for a ceremony and will be allowed up to ten guests. Time slots will be from 12 p.m to 7 p.m each of the four days," adds Hancock.

Organizers say the newlyweds will have the opportunity to have a first dance on the oak tree covered dance floor, share their wedding cake with guests, and enjoy a champagne toast to celebrate their nuptials.

"Carrie Nichols Photography will be offering a free photography package to couples in need of a photographer," says Hancock.

This is a limited opportunity, organizers say.

To reserve one of the free weddings or to get more information, call 361-884-1399.

"The Courtyard at Gaslight Square, Corpus Christi’s premier event venue, is dedicated to making special occasions a dream come true. Ideal for events up to 300 people, The Courtyard at Gaslight Square captures the indoor/outdoor feel you won’t find anywhere else," adds organizers.

