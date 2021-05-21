The dangers of unregulated child care

Whom will you trust to take care of your child?

Unless there is a reliable relative who is willing to do the job, that determination is typically driven by availability and finances. And when safe, affordable and accessible child care is in short supply, the options that are left may not necessarily be best for your family.

According to Diane Nielsen, Executive Director of the Children’s Coalition of Aransas County, children are sometimes unintentionally put in danger, because people are just unaware of the laws governing child care.

“Folks think, ‘Oh, well, you know, I just want to watch a couple of kids in my home, that’s no big deal.’ They don’t realize that they’re actually breaking the law when they do that, because if you care for one child in your home who isn’t related to you and you do that on a regular, ongoing, day-to-day basis, you need to be regulated by the state.”

Nielsen says that in this case, it is less about government intrusion, and more about creating the safest situation possible by meeting appropriate standards.

“Everyone in your home has a background check so that family can rest assured that the children are in a safe place. The home is inspected for safety hazards. The childcare provider has to have some training – First Aid, CPR -- and some basic training in child development and child guidance.”

According to Nielsen, there is also another advantage to becoming a registered or licensed child care provider.

“For the provider, they can get help paying for their meals, they can get support from organizations like the Children's Coalition to get the materials that they need, they can get all of their training for free so that they are better prepared to do the job.”

Also, parents who choose to use registered or licensed care – whether in a home or at a center – might also qualify for help with tuition.

In the meantime, a Kid Care Academy is being offered by the Children’s Coalition on June 3 and 4 at their office at 401 W. Market Street in Rockport. This is a two-day course for teens and college students who want to provide safe, healthy childcare in families' homes this summer.

Students will learn about safety, health, ages and stages, positive guidance techniques and basic business practices so that they can start their own babysitting services.

The second day of the course is devoted to pediatric First Aid and CPR.

The two-day class cost is $50 per student.

To learn more and to register, visit their website. https://www.childrenscoalitionac.org

