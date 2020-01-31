CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay your property taxes in Nueces County is Friday, Jan. 1, and many are expected to be rushing to the courthouse to make their last minute payments.

If you don't have time to pay in person, not to worry -- there are more practical ways to pay your taxes. You can pay online or by mail. As long as your payment is in the mail and postmarked by midnight, your payment will be on time.

For more information about paying your property taxes online, by mail or by phone, click here.

