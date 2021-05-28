The end of an era: Joe Gazin retires from 3News

Join us at 6 p.m. as Joe Gazin signs off for the last time after more than 43 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the end of an era. After more than 43 years of reporting the news for South Texas, Joe Gazin is set to retire after Friday.

Gazin will sign off for the last time at 6 p.m.

Whether covering some of the most dominant stories of the day, such as the major hurricanes starting with Hurricane Allen in 1980, the death of Selena, or even through some of the more recent impacts of COVID-19 and winter storms, Joe Gazin has been the calm voice of reason when we have needed it most.

"Joe's legacy at 3NEWS will be that of consistency...someone that was always known and trusted to bring you the news of the day, or the moment," said fellow anchor and reporter Rudy Treviño. "To have this kind of dedication, to work in one market for 43 years is an amazing feat."

As part of his role in supporting the Coastal Bend, Joe Gazin regularly participates in charitable events benefiting such local non-profits such as Driscoll Children's Hospital, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, and the Special Olympics.

Join us at 6 p.m. Friday night as we say goodbye to a local legend.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.