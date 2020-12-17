'The Forgotten Corner': Christmas comes early for families at small RV Park in Robstown

With the help of the community, this 'forgotten corner' quickly turned into 'the corner of hope and happiness'.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, 3News shared a story by our Rudy Trevino about what's been referred to as 'The Forgotten Corner: a small RV park in Robstown,' with big holiday spirit.

Since the story first aired, we received messages asking how you, the community can step in to help.

3News went out there and has an update on how many gifts families have already received.

"I was actually kinda breaking my head on how I was going to get some gifts this year," said Clarissa Guerra, a mother and guardian.

Clarrisa said Christmas isn't always an easy holiday, and especially in the middle of a pandemic.

"It was a lot easier to get $20 toys, versus now, you know we gotta cut down to maybe a $5 toy...which is okay," she added.

In less than a day, gift donations made their way to the RV park. Now, her kids and her neighbors kids have a little big of joy to unwrap soon.

"What parent doesn't love for their children to be happy on Christmas or for the holidays. You know what I mean?"

With the help of the community, this 'forgotten corner' quickly turned into 'the corner of hope and happiness'.

Clarissa said donations are still being accepted!

Here is the number where Clarissa can be reached:

361-412-5047

