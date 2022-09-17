The Gulf Coast Humane Society's 13th Annual Pawfest premieres this weekend

The event was held to help animals get adopted and taken into their forever homes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society's 13th annual Pawfest returns to Corpus Christi. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit animal shelter.

Numerous vendors attended along with food trucks, kid-zones, and even pony rides. The event was held to help animals get adopted and taken into their forever homes.

The cost for adopting a furry friend dropped this weekend during the events. Pawfest is crucial to the shelter because it's a time to collect donations that are used to help the community with their pets.

The Director of Marketing and Development, Jackie McCollough spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Right now apart from in kind donations of things monetary donations is what's able to help us pay for people in the community to have their pets spayed and neutered when they might not be able to afford to."

The event will re-open to the public Sunday 18, at 11 in the morning.

