The Harbor Playhouse cast of 'In The Heights' joins 3News First Edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than 90 years Harbor Playhouse has been putting on shows for the Coastal Bend community and they’re continuing that tradition with their latest production of ‘In The Heights.’
Director of the show Desiree Cantu says the audience can expect a lot of representation of our own community.
“Lots of Latinx representation a lot of stories we identify with,” said Cantu.
The theatre like many businesses had difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic but are having a successful season with shows for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s been so much fun working with all the people we used to do shows with and now it’s finally normal,” said Joslin Granados who plays the character Vanessa.
If you attend the show, you might see familiar faces, but also new faces. Issac Lopez places the character Usnavi, and this will be his debut at the Harbor Playhouse.
“It’s one of my dream roles,” said Lopez.
Lopez says he hopes the audience enjoys the show and the representation in the show.
“I cannot wait for people to leave Harbor feeling proud of who they are,” said Lopez.
The show kicks off Friday, July 15. For tickets and more information, click here.
