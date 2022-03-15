The Harbor Playhouse cast of 'The Wedding Singer' joins 3News First Edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After challenges brought by the pandemic, The Harbor Playhouse is back to having a full year of shows!
‘The Wedding Singer’ is their latest show and the cast is taking you back in time to when bright colors and crimping your hair was the style.
“For the past two years we’ve seen too many weddings postponed or compromised. Let’s get together and enjoy some great events back in the 80s when masks were just for fun,” said Director Alexandra Shaw. “We’re ready to party, we’re ready for people to come out and have a great time with lots of laughs.”
Shaw's daughter, Victoria is one of the youngest cast members and is excited to take a trip back in time to the 80s preparing for this show.
"A lot of different things happened that I did not know about. Like cassette tapes and using a pencil to put it back in," said Victoria Shaw.
If you’ve seen a show or two at the Playhouse, you’ll see some familiar faces in this show, but also some brand-new ones!
The Playhouse has been operating in the Coastal Bend for over 90 years and they’ve continued to share their passion with the community. The show continues through April 10.
If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.
