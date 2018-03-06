The House of Rock hosts the second annual Texas Body Paint Festival for artists in town.

Saturday night various artists from around the state showed off their skills for this year's theme of fantastic beasts.

Models spent the day getting ready for the festival, where artists created their best designs for the audience and judged which body painting was the best.

The group hopes to make this an annual event.

