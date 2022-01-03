The impact of minority voter turnout on Coastal Bend elections

Dionna La'Fay with the Black Voters Matter organization is passionate about educating communities of color to make their voices heard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The northside of town had participants ready to vote for representatives they felt were best for the job.

The Oveal Williams Senior Center carries a lot of history. 3News spoke with individuals who over the years have seen the numbers of minority voters at their voting center dwindle.

Leroy Bunch has been working at the voting site for early voting for the past two weeks. The pace was moving quickly with voters overall.

"There have been a great deal of minorities come in," Bunch said.

While voter turnout was good, Bunch adds that voters have not been going to that particular site for a while.

"The area here on the north side, it used to be at one point it was, it was a large black population. But there are other factors, they moved out," Bunch said.

With construction surrounding the Harbor Bridge Project many people are growing up in their childhood homes around the center have relocated. However voters of color are still managing to make a way to the polls to cast their ballot.

"We're getting as many as we normally would, because they know the area well, and they feel comfortable," Bunch said.

The comfortability Bunch refers to, was the once lively community surrounding the center. There were black grocery stores, doctors offices, clubs and community centers.

"This is the last last part of this part of town that you have, I would say cohesive and black gathering," Bunch said.

Dionna La'Fay with the Black Voters Matter organization is passionate about educating communities of color to make their voices heard. She spoke about voter apathy.

"When people don't see the change that they desire reflected at the ballot box. And in positions of power through positions of power, it's easy to convince yourself that it doesn't matter," La'Fay said. "Because when you are engaging on a local level, you really do have more power to make that change."

La'Fay encourages those who are on the fence about voting to be a part of the change.

"Being authentic to to those who came before us understanding the organizing strategy is communal, engaging students, engaging religious groups, and engaging small business owners is how we've gained victories in the past," La'Fay said.

In the end Bunch said that in order for their to be change their must first be action.

"I would always tell people where I am where I'm working. Come on and vote come out and vote for whomever you voted for. Just come on and vote," Bunch said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.