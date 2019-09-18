CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be shutting down due to a lack of funding.

Board Chairman Kelley Sheppard posted on their Facebook page saying, "it is with a heavy heart and disappointment that we announce the closing of the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce."

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce provided local businesses a way to network with one another and coordinate events such as ribbon cuttings, festivals, and luncheons. The notice posted by the Chamber said, "our goal has always been to [catalyze] economic prosperity and placed our community at the forefront."

Ingleside community members and leaders are saddened to see the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce go, and plan on seeking new opportunities to help local businesses grow.

