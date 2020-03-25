CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, March 25

The City of Corpus Christi, City-County Public Health District officials held a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide the latest updates on COVID-19.

They shared numbers that were released Tuesday evening and promised that each day at 4:30 p.m., the public and media will be provided with numbers that will be current as of 4 p.m. that day.

As promised, updated numbers were released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and confirmed that Nueces County now has 14 cases of COVID-19. Among them is the first person-to-person contact case in the county.

RELATED: COVID-19: How many cases are there in Nueces County?

City Manager Peter Zanoni also reminded the public that a City Council order limiting gatherings in Corpus Christi was extended through mid-April.

Because of that, along with Centers for Disease Control recommendations to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, Easter weekend festivities at Labonte and West Guth parks have been cancelled this year. That includes camping and the use of barbecue sites.

Meanwhile, Coastal Bend leaders have been considering a possible stay-at-home order for Nueces County and touched on that subject briefly. However, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday no stay-at-home order is in place.

That changed during a news conference hosted at 4 p.m. by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, who officially signed a stay-at-home order for the county.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 26, 2020, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. April 8, 2020. Read the full order here.

For the latest coronavirus updates in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: