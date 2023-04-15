How the latest update to 'length of stay' ordinance will affect animal shelters

Animal Care Services Program Manager, Joel Skidmore said, "It's definitely a positive for our community to ensure our animals do not linger."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Animal Care Advisory Committee will be meeting this upcoming week to discuss 'length of stay' in shelters for the city's strays.

Texas law requires municipal animal shelters to hold animals for three days for an owner to come forward. The newest change to the length of stay ordinance allows for Animal Care Services to send an animal that needs emergency medical treatment to rescue partners who can better aid the animal before the required hold time ends.

Animal Care Services Program Manager, Joel Skidmore spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's definitely a positive for our community to ensure our animals do not linger. We're able to get immediate medical attention for very emergent medical conditions for the animals that we see."

Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Marketing & Development, Jackie Mccollough told 3NEWS, "They are the ones pulling animals off the street, and so we want to help them with their flow, to keep that stable intake and outcome of animals at their shelter."

Skidmore believes the newest change to the length of stay ordinance can help more animals across the city. He describes ACS as a triage center. He explained, "We bring the animals in, we get them stable as much as we can... our veterinarian says this animal needs medical attention. We can reach out to our partners, our rescue partners and they can take that animal before the required time that we're supposed to hold it. And get it the medical attention that it needs."

McCollough says 'length of stay' is a multi-faceted process.

"Until it's adopted, transferred to another partner, unfortunately euthanized, or otherwise passes away like our neo-natals do," McCollough said. "What ever the outcome may be from the beginning to the end, is whatever that length of stay for that animal is."

Which for the Gulf Coast Humane Society is around 30 days for dogs and cats.

"And so we evaluate that number as a whole, as a metric to see how well we're doing," McCollough said.

The recipients who benefit the most from this update are animals who can't ask for help.

"Animal Care Services should not be long-term housing for animals," Skidmore said. "We always want to make sure that we get the animals in, we get them held for as long as they need and get them into a home."

McCollough feels this is the right move for ACS.

"The change in the ordinance is going to be very helpful for them to save more animals and to help more animals in need," she said.

With the passage from city council, the updated ordinance will go into effect October 1.

