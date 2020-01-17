CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is wrapping up this weekend as animals are taken home and hauled away, projects are auctioned off and life goes back to normal for most of the families who took part.

However, the learning does not stop once the barn doors close.

Many of the kids who participate in the show do so for many years, and all those projects and the responsibilities that come with them provide important lessons along the way.

"It allows them an outreach. Not just school, not just soccer, or karate. it allows them something else to get involved with and do," Stephanie Saenz said.

It's a two-week event with long reaching effects. Saenz said she appreciates the lessons it's taught her daughters.

"For my twins, it has really broadened their horizons. They get to raise animals. They get to see kind of from cradle to grave how the process works, where our food comes from, how hard it is, how hard the farmers actually work," Saenz said.

The information and awareness that the show provides to the public are also invaluable.

"In terms of Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, this really serves as a great agriculture literacy tool for the community as a whole," said Jason Ott of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Program.

But it's the kids who benefit the most.

"The more important lessons I think the livestock show produces is life skills in these young people," Ott said.

In their weeks, months, and sometimes years of working with animals, creating projects, and meeting deadlines and responsibilities, the kids are developing skills that could revolutionize the industries of ranching and agriculture.

"As far as the feral hog situation, we might have somebody in this barn here that might figure out how to control that population in a humane sense," Shayne Schroeder said.

They're taking those experiences into their future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: