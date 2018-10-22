Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Every Halloween people always go buy their pumpkins, but the location of pumpkins is still a mystery.

In Corpus Christi pumpkins come from New Mexico because their drier climate in the state makes it easier to plant. As long as the pumpkins have enough water, they come out in great shape.

Once the pumpkins are in the perfect shape, they are shipped on a semi-truck and volunteers from the Coastal Bend help unload them all.

According to members of the Ashbury Methodist Church, their pumpkin patch have plenty to choose from in shapes.

"You know what, I've been here in Corpus Christi for a little over five years, and I think we do have the biggest pumpkin patch. It's been active now for over twenty years, but it is the biggest one in Corpus," Randy Chiconie said.

Members of the church will be selling pumpkins until Oct. 31.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII