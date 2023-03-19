The new Coastal Bend Food Bank half way built in less than a year

The Coastal Bend Food Bank broke ground in April. Now, the building is 55% complete. The non-profit distributes more than 13-million pounds of food.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In March, the Coastal Bend Food Bank put the roof on their new building.

"We meet with them every week. We sit at the table, they give us an explanation of everything that is happening and when it's going to happen," said Bea Hanson, the Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

In April, the non-profit broke ground at their new address on Bear Lane. As soon as that happened, the hard work began.

"From 2,600 square feet to 10,800, so it's going to be a lot more," said Hanson.

"And they have been very conscience of keeping the cost down because they know we are a non-profit," she added.

Just a few years ago, the food bank was distributing about 2-million pounds of food.

Now, it's more than 13-million pounds.

"Being in emergency mode, first it was Harvey, then it was Hannah, then it was COVID, then it was the freeze and how it's the economy," said Hanson.

The new facility is meant to continue operating through the next emergency.

"This building is going nowhere," Hanson added, "It is solid. We planned it that because we need to make sure that it is here to stay for many many years to come".

The old food bank is operating like normal until the new one opens its doors.

"We keep on working as if nothing has changed. We are getting enough volunteers".

Construction is scheduled to be completed in September and they hope to open in October.

