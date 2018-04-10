Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, this could be your calling.

You will need to send your resumes by email to the courthouse.

This is the latest release from the Nueces County Commissioners Court. Wednesday they announced that applicants for Nueces County Sheriff may submit letters of interest accompanied with résumés beginning today through 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, to the Nueces County Human Resources Department, 901 Leopard, Suite 302.02, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401. Submissions may be made by email here.

Applicant must be a United States Citizen, a resident of Texas for 12 months, a resident of Nueces County for 6 months, registered to vote in Nueces County, and at least 18 years of age.

