Six children have died from drownings in Texas this year

TEXAS, USA — Given what we typically experience this time of year, we know that a lot of families want to spend time around the water to stay cool.
However, some grim statistics are coming down from the State Department of Family Protective Services, pertaining to child deaths associated with drowning.
This year in Texas, six children have drowned at swimming pools and in bath tubs.
- Three children have drowned in a pool.
- One child drowned in a lake.
- One child drowned in a pond.
- One child died at Galveston Beach.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.