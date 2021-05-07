Six children have died from drownings in Texas this year

Some grim statistics are coming down from the State Department of Family Protective Services.

TEXAS, USA — Given what we typically experience this time of year, we know that a lot of families want to spend time around the water to stay cool.

However, some grim statistics are coming down from the State Department of Family Protective Services, pertaining to child deaths associated with drowning.

This year in Texas, six children have drowned at swimming pools and in bath tubs.

Three children have drowned in a pool.

One child drowned in a lake.

One child drowned in a pond.

One child died at Galveston Beach.

