Perfect Addition: Estevan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On 3NEWS First Edition, we are proud to continue our adoption segment- Perfect Addition. You can expect to see different children and teens looking for open hearts and homes every Tuesday on First Edition.

Meet Estevan.

At only two years old, Estevan has a larger than life personality. Today, he is looking for the love of a forever family.

Richard Reyes, Estevan's caseworker, said Estevan is a future pop star.

"He is very active, he's very happy and he loves to participate in the little things that kids enjoy to do such as TV shows, one of the things he is really into right now is sing-a-longs such as Cocomelon," Reyes said.

"He is a very happy kid that loves to dance as well so if his forever home loves a dancer he will fit right in."

Estevan is interested in all kinds of musical instruments and in particular loves to play the xylophone.

"He needs someone who is going to be there for him, show him the love, show him the affection and someone who is going to love and support him as far as everything that he wants to do because he is someone who will keep you on your toes," Reyes said.

If you think you are a perfect fit for Estevan, you can contact the TARE Headquarters at 800-233-3405 or visit www.adoptchildren.org.

In Texas, more than 2,000 kids are in the foster care system. About 300 of them are here in South Texas.

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

