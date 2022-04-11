The Poteet Strawberry Festival is back!

The festival is located in the town of Poteet, which is recognized as the "Strawberry Capital of Texas."

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is over in San Antonio, which means it is time for the area's next big festival.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival is right around the corner and takes place the weekend of April 22-24.

The festival is located in the town of Poteet, which is recognized as the "Strawberry Capital of Texas." The town's founders, Henry and Ida Mumme, started the town's tradition of strawberry growing with just a few rows in their kitchen garden.

In 1921, Poteet citizens invited guests from San Antonio to sample the strawberry delicacies. The Poteet Rotary Club carried on the tradition when it organized the First Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival in 1948.

It's now grown in to a calendar favorite with multiple stages of live music, a carnival and of course, all the strawberry delights you could hope for.

Admission tickets into the festival grounds provides access to all concerts and and stage performances at no additional charge. Friday night is KENS 5 night and online ticket entry for Friday only is $5. Click here to get tickets.

There is also free parking on the festival grounds. Festival organizers warn that parking outside the grounds is operated privately and may incur a charge.

See the full entertainment lineup below:

FRIDAY, APR 22ND

• Los Hermanos Farias (The David Farias Band) @ 6:30p, Main Concert Stage

• Ram Herrera and The Outlaw Band @ 8:30p, Main Concert Stage

• Aaron Copeland @ 8:30p, Lions Club Stage

• Shane Smith & the Saints @ 10:30p Main Concert Stage

• Jay Perez and the Band @ 10:30p Lions Club Stage

SATURDAY, APR 23RD

• Creed Fisher @ 4p, Main Concert Stage

• Sara Evans @ 6p, Main Concert Stage

• David Lee Garza y los Musicales @ 9:30p Mobile Stage

• Clay Hollis @ 9:30p, Lions Cluib Stage

• Randall King @ 11:30p Lions Club Stage

• Los Cardenales De Nuevo Leon Oficial @ 11:30p Mobile Stage

SUNDAY, APR 24TH

• Finding Friday @ 2:00p, Poteet Lions Stage

• Kin Faux @ 4:30p, Main Concert Stage

• The Bellamy Brothers @ 6:00p Main Concert

• Pesado @ 8:30p Mobile Stage

• Kevin Fowler @ 8:30p Lions Club Stage