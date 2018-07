CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Purple Door is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for children in their shelter and at their twelve-county outreach areas.

From now until August 17th you can drop off donations at their Administration Building at 813 Buford St in Corpus Christi.

For more information,call 361-884-2900 or visit them on Facebook.

© 2018 KIII