Help The Purple Door give kids a happy Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door is asking residents for help to give kids at the shelter a happy Halloween.

Donations are needed including decorations, costumes, candy and buckets.

The Purple Door provides services to all victims of intimate partner violence including men, children, and the LGBQ/T community; providing not only shelter, but services that assist victims in their journey to becoming a survivor.

If you can donate any of the listed items or for questions, please contact Shagayla at 361-248-3335. Donations will be accepted through October 18th.

