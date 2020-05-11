The race for Corpus Christi Mayor resulted in a runoff. Hear from the candidates

Mayor Joe McComb and City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo only have a little over a month to get their messages out to voters.

That election is set to take place on December 15 and that means the candidates only have a little over a month to get their messages out to voters.



3News spoke with both McComb and Guajardo about this race for the city's top job.

“Let's point one thing out it's very important Michael we had 68% of our voters who voted against Joe McComb,” said Guajardo. “That's 68 percent voted for a new mayor in some shape or form that's huge."



“We are excited about it we think we're going to win we believe we're going to win we're going to work to win,” said McComb. “I think the public once somebody in there who's got experience it's helped lead them through hurricane Harvey, hurricane Hanna, the pandemic."

Only about 1000 votes separated Mayor Joe McComb and City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo in the general election. They were the top two vote getters and that means they will face off once again on December 15 in the runoff.

“Being the top vote getter I think was good and I think a lot of the votes that went to some of the other candidates will come to me some will go to my opponent but I feel confident we will end up being victorious,” said McComb.

“I'm reaching out to all of my supporters I’m reaching out to anyone who can help me gain more support so the most important thing that I want people to know is that I am going to be the people's mayor,” McComb.

Now early voting is scheduled to begin on December 7 and end on December 11. Mayor McComb says election officials are looking at extending early voting much like they did for the general election.

Either way both candidates know they have their work cut out for them.



“We have two very different platforms here in leadership and it's time that we take a platform that is for progress,” said Guajardo.



“If you look at my record and I am running on my record we have reduced bonded indebtedness by $200 million since I’ve been on the council,” said McComb.

Both candidates say they're already working the phones and analyzing the election data in their efforts to become mayor at the end of the day on December 15.