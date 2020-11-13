The race for Mayor continues: Here's what the candidates are saying about their financial reports

Candidate Paulette Guajardo claims mayor McComb is not being transparent with his campaign contributions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The campaign reports for Mayor Joe McComb and his runoff challenger Paulette Guajardo can be found on the city website. The financial reports show how much money went into the campaigns and how it was spent. It also shows who is donating to each campaign. The goal in making these reports public is transparency.



In this year's election five finance reports must be filed by the candidates. Two semiannual campaign finance reports filed by January 15 and July 15, two more finance report during their campaigns filed 30 days before the election and eight days before the election.

Due to the runoff election a final will have to be filed after the runoff. Guajardo claims mayor McComb is not being transparent with his campaign contributions.

“Joe McComb's campaign is funded by a political action committee,” said Guajardo. “The Coastal Bend Tomorrow and Philip Skrobarczyk is the treasurer of that political action committee to the tune of $65,000.”

"she's delusional she doesn't know what she's talking about I filed my campaign expense reports, contribution reports, they're on the record with the city secretary, there online anybody can look at them,” said McComb. “Mr. Scrobarcsyk gave me $1000 and you can see how it's spelled in my report because it's spelled the same way on Mrs. Guajardo's report from his contribution to her back in 2018."

Mayor McComb has a political action committee or p-a-c largely backing his campaign, it's called Coastal Bend Tomorrow.

Some $65,000 has been raised and spent by that PAC on getting the mayor re-elected according to filings with the Texas Ethics Commission. The treasurer of that PAC is Philip Skrobarczyk, the owner of Fulton construction whose business office was raided by the FBI earlier this week.



“It's not transparent it is not transparent. I list every single one of my expenses on my report why wouldn't I? I have nothing to hide where are Joe McComb's expenses?” said Guajardo. “They are in that PAC. So why do you have to name the PAC something different? It is just not transparent."

“Those political action committees are set up separate and apart from any candidate they make their own decision which candidate they support which candidate they don't I’m not giving the money to it I’m not receiving money from it and bless her heart she just doesn't understand how it works," said McComb.

Mayor McComb says that he wasn't working with or coordinating with the Coastal Bend tomorrow PAC.



3News spoke with Victoria Farrar-Myers, a senior fellow at SMU's tower center for political studies. Myers is an expert on campaign finance reports and PAC's, she said under those circumstances it's not considered a campaign expenditure and a PAC can independently spend unlimited amounts of money and it's all perfectly legal.