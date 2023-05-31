The Ritz Theatre holds open mic night to raise money for revitalization efforts

CCPATCH Executive Director Cherly Votzmeyer-Rios told 3NEWS that they have until April 2024 to match the $230,000 grant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community came together for a night of songs, prayer and stories at the The Ritz Theatre Wednesday.

CCPATCH and The Ritz held an open-mic style praise event called 'Love Offering for The Ritz Theatre' to help raise money to match the hurricane relief grant the theatre received to start the restoration process.

CCPATCH Executive Director Cherly Votzmeyer-Rios told 3NEWS that they have until April 2024 to match the $230,000 grant.

"It's a huge project," she said. "So moving forward, after we get back our analysis from OTJ, which is our architect, we'll know the full scope. But right now we're trying to receive funding for about $500,000."

Rios said they had more than than 20 people performing Wednesday night. She also said they're thinking they'll have the analysis back by August. Rios hopes that work can begin in the first quarter of next year.

