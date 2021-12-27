Salvation Army falls short of financial goal; but you can still donate

The organization said they struggled to fill more than 100 bell ringing sites this year across Bexar County and New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army said they fell short of their Red Kettle financial goal this year by about $150,000, but they're not giving up.

The Red Kettle Campaign was Salvation Army's primary fundraiser this year and the purpose is to help make a difference in the lives of fellow San Antonians.

“The 2021 bell-ringing season brought unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Rob Webb, Area Commander for San Antonio. “Now, as our community continues to find their footing, we are still seeing a higher need from those who have been affected by the pandemic, disasters, and loss of jobs. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2021 kettle goal of $500,000. We have currently raised $350,000 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the year to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

You may encounter the Red Kettles whenever you're walking inside of stores such a Walmart or Sam's and see those people in the front with the red bucket ringing the bell around the holidays.

Even though they didn't meet their goal, they are still grateful for those that donated and volunteered their time.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand, and The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want everyone to know that every dollar helps!” Webb said. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in San Antonio. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”