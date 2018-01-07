In less than two weeks The Salvation Army Coastal Bend has been targeted by thieves for a second time.

Last week the non-profit reported someone broke in and stole from their food pantry.

It happened around 2:30 Saturday morning, the unknown suspect also left a mess dumping out trash all over the floor.

The organization was able to capture these pictures of this suspect.

If you've seen this man or have any information that can help identify him you're urged to call police at 361-886-2600.

