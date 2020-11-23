The Salvation Army makes it easier than ever to donate

You can now give at Red Kettles using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Text to Give, and more.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army has made it easier than ever for donors to give back during the Christmas season. In addition to the traditional red kettles and ringing bell, The Salvation Army placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs which allow shoppers to scan their phones to make digital donations. Shoppers will be directed to a donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options.

“We’re hoping that the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas this year,” said Lt. David Beckham, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “As society continues to limit social interaction, and as fewer and fewer people carry cash, this is a great way for people to give, especially our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days!”

Another touchless way to donate this year is through Text-to-Give.

“We’re asking people to text KETTLES to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that!” Beckham said.

Now in its 130th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars nationwide to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.

“Lastly, we encourage everyone to take the Red Kettle Challenge,” Beckham said. “We’re excited about this new opportunity for our supporters to set up their very own virtual Salvation Army red kettle, either as an individual or as part of a team. Spread the word on social media and encourage your friends, family members, or coworkers to donate and help reach your fundraising goal. Please go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty to register or to find out more ways to engage with The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

For more information about the Christmas programs of The Salvation Army please call (254) 774-9996 or visit us at 419 W Avenue G.