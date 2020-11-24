Salvation Army will offer to-go Thanksgiving meals to community members

Community members usually gather at The Salvation Army for their annual Thanksgiving meal, but COVID-19 is causing a change this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army announced Tuesday they are changing up their annual Thanksgiving lunch due to COVID-19.

To-go boxes will be offered this year instead of people gathering at The Salvation Army for the meal. Volunteers will help prepare and distribute the meals through The Salvation Army's mobile canteen.

"Now more than ever, families are finding themselves in a financial struggle due to COVID-19. We are here to offer a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need", said Captain Patrick Gesner.

The meal giveaway will be Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 501 Josephine Street.

The meal is available for anyone who cannot afford or prepare one for themselves.

The Salvation Army is preparing to make 400 Thanksgiving meals with the traditional turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, and a dinner roll. Dessert and drinks will also be provided.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal to the community since 1955.

