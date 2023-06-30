The smallest firecrackers can do the biggest damage to hands, fingers, ER doctor says

Dr. Byron Conner said ERs tend to get busy during the July 4 holiday with burns and blast injuries from sparklers and other fireworks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Fourth of July holiday might not be until Tuesday, but many are already starting the celebrations.

While the holiday can be fun, it can also full of injuries, and emergency rooms are expected to be busy.



Statistics show people using firecrackers alone resulted in 1,300 injuries last year.

And when it comes to sparklers, Dr. Byron Conner said they're a lot more dangerous than people might think..



"People don't realize that even a sparkler gets to about 2,000 degrees,” said Conner, an ER doctor at TLC Complete Care’s Conner.

That's hot enough to melt some metals and quickly ignite clothing.

Conner said an ER waiting room can quickly fill up on holidays such as the Fourth of July.



"Burns account for about 35 percent of injuries,” he said. “The other injury, of course, is the actual blast itself. Little kids; it can do some damage to their fingers. Even to the point of losing a finger."



In fact, hands and fingers make up the largest number of injuries, followed by the head, face and then eyes.



Conner stresses that it’s important to know when to seek medical care.



"If it’s simply red, that's usually a first-degree burn,” he said. “Sometimes a second-degree burn needs to be evaluated -- that's where a blister forms. And anything where the complete finger is burned -- those should be evaluated. Any facial burns, any eye burns."



If you lose a finger, he said there is no need to grab the ice.



The reason?



"It doesn't have to be ice because too cold of a temperature can damage the tissue, so we recommend cool paper towel that are moist."

And when it comes to burns, you also have to be careful how you treat it.



"A lot of people put mayonnaise on it,” he said. “If you put Neosporin on it right away, that can actually extend the burn because of the trapping of the injury. A simple aloe vera is usually good."

The common age group seeking treatment from firework injuries is usually those between 20-25, Conner said.

Corpus Christi Fire Marshal Randy Paige said it has to do with folks who might have had one too many beers while celebrating.



“You don't want to be drinking while you are out there doing this,” he said. “You don't want to let little kids handle fireworks. You never want to try and relight fireworks. We see a lot … of injuries … to fingers and hands.”

Paige stresses the importance of making sure fireworks are used under close adult supervision.



Other safety tips to keep in mind.