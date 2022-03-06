The Texan Stores expands to Port Aransas, residents express excitement

The well-known chain features a restaurant and expanded gas station.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Texan Stores is expanding and its Port Aransas location is already attracting a lot of attention.

The well-known chain features a restaurant and expanded gas station. Situated next to smaller, more crowded gas stations on Highway 361 heading into Port Aransas, locals are excited to see what they have to offer.

“Love it, we sure need this in Port Aransas,” said Port Aransas resident Johnny Powell said.

Lisa Shelton, Special Events and Community Relations Manager for the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, said the anticipation goes back to when the expansion was first announced.

“When we heard it was coming, we were like, doing the happy dance in the office cause we were all so excited," Shelton said. "And now that they’re open, I think that Port Aransas is going to really embrace it.”

More gas pumps also means an easier experience when drivers need to stop and fill up.

“It’s very helpful, yah," said Jason Ellis, who visits Port Aransas twice a year. "Because when it’s very crowded it’ll be nice and open and, yah, looking forward to going inside and seeing it."

The Texan Store celebrated a soft opening Friday afternoon ahead of it’s grand opening, planned for next month. Locals like Agatha Powell say it’s exactly what Port Aransas needs.

“I’m excited about the sausage croissants and the muffins. They’re going to be delicious,” Powell said. "It’ll attract more people to the island and I know a lot of the natives don’t like the progress but, tourism is what’s built Port Aransas, so we’ve got to cater to it and we love it.

As for the local economy, the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce hopes the new Texan Store is a sign of more to come.

“Hopefully, this business being successful will encourage more businesses to come with beautiful buildings, great aesthetics and make Port Aransas just that much better for our locals and for our visitors,” Shelton said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.