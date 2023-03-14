The Texas Rent Relief Portal is now open, here's how to apply

Texas Housing and Community Affairs Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said they have already received 4,000 applications in the portal's first hour being open.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lone Star State has $96 million in COVID-related federal funds, that beginning Tuesday, will be used to help Texans who are behind on their rent and utilities.

Since its inception, the program has already made a difference for more than one million people.

The last time the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs opened its rent relief portal was in 2021.

Texas Housing and Community Affairs Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said that they have already received 4,000 applications in the first hour since the portal opened.

"The website itself is fine, so you can get on there and go to Frequently Asked Questions and Resources and see if you're eligible, but the payment portal -- it’s not crashed, but it's auto-scaling, so some people are getting in and some aren't,” he said.

Wilkinson said that in the meantime, you can still check to see if you qualify for the program. Applicants can visit the home page and scroll to the bottom, where they will be asked to answer questions about their county and how many people live in their home.

The annual income limit for a household of four in Nueces County is around $62,000. That number is around the same in San Patricio County, but less in counties like Kleberg, Jim Wells and Bee.

Since the program began, Nueces County has seen an average of more than $ 6,400 given to each eligible household for help with rent and utilities.

If applicants need help navigating the website, they can call the number 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368).

Applicants are encouraged to keep in mind that the department will only be accepting applications for two weeks – until Tuesday, March 28.

To apply for the program, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!