CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is now the first in the State to be 'Certified' as being 'Sensory Inclusive' meaning it's a better experience for guests who may need some help to process all that's going on around them.

It's located throughout the entire aquarium here in the Coastal Bend are these signs, which give a heads up to families and children that where they're about to enter may be a little loud, and they can put on their headphones before they walk in.

For any guests who may be affected by loud noises, smells or even lights, the aquarium now offers a 'sensory bag' when checking in. It includes headphones, toy-gadgets, a 'sensory badge', and an 'emotions card' to let others know how they're feeling. It's all as resources to make the experience better for children and adults.

Annie Vlach is the Texas State Aquarium engagement & inclusion coordinator.

"we have been doing diversity inclusion programming for a little over two years and one of our first events was sensory sensitive Sundays. It's a modified environment for children and adults on the spectrum. But we wanted to take it a step further and provide a comfortable environment for that population all the time." Said Vlach.

The aquarium also works with a group called Kulturecity that helps families prepare for their visit from parking to exhibits inside.

"We're already seeing that feedback of 'now we know where we can go for our summer vacation, we're excited for spring break.' so we're taking something that for some of those families was really a fearful and tough experience and turning it into something they can joyfully and happily go into." Said Vlach.

