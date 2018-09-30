CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Third Annual All-Star-Ball was held at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds Saturday night.

Former Dallas Cowboy, Demarcus Ware was the guest of honor.

People paid to meet the well-known football player.

The night was also filled with auctions and sponsorships.

All the money from the event is going straight to The Boys and Girls Club, an after school and summer camp program for thousands of children in the Coastal Bend.

Ware says this event means so much to him since he was a part of the program as well.

"A lot of people can go out and talk about it and motivate, but I'm talking about the inside. From really showing people how much it really impacted my life. It's the only place I went to after school so it's an amazing thing now to shed some light on how being in the Boys and Girls Club is," Ware said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII