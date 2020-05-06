CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As is protocol with the Corpus Christ Police Department, three CCPD officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after the fatal altercation with a person interest in the recent murder of Jose Aguilar.

Senior Officer Charla Hemerly has been an officer for 23 years. She is a Detective and is assigned to the Homicide/Robbery Unit.

Senior Officer Crispin Mendez has been an officer for 17 years. He works as a Detective and is assigned to the Homicide/Robbery Unit.

Senior Officer Alyssa Hernandez has been a police officer for 7 years. She is assigned to the Directed Patrol Unit.

It happened on June 3 around 5 p.m. Investigators went to a home in the 2000 block of Rockford Drive to question a person of interest in the recent murder of Jose Aguilar. CCPD officials said that two detectives and at least one patrolman showed up to the home.

Police said a family member let them into the home and told them the person they were looking to question, Eric Galvan, was in the back bedroom. Once in the room, investigators said Galvan grabbed a handgun from underneath a pillow. They said they used a taser to try to disarm Galvan, but that did not stop him from firing the gun. At some point, the officers said they had no choice but to open fire on him. Galvan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

District Attorney Mark Gonzalez put out a press release over the shooting and said the individual was shot by one of the officers and may have also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound as a result of the struggle over the gun with police.

The medical examiner's office has confirmed that Galvan died of gunshot wound￼s. Once the investigation into the shooting is complete, it will be presented to a Nueces County Grandy Jury.

