The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift: A healthy baby boy was born at CHRISTUS Spohn- South this Mother's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Becoming a mother on Mother's Day weekend is a super special gift.
Just ask Annabel Figueroa, who welcomed her son, Hayden, into the world at CHRISTUS Spohn-South this weekend.
Spohn said Hayden was born weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and both mother and baby are doing well.
We, along with CHRISTUS Spohn, send congratulations to the new family.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.