The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift: A healthy baby boy was born at CHRISTUS Spohn- South this Mother's Day weekend

Credit: CHRISTUS Spohn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Becoming a mother on Mother's Day weekend is a super special gift. 

Just ask Annabel Figueroa, who welcomed her son, Hayden, into the world at CHRISTUS Spohn-South this weekend. 

Spohn said Hayden was born weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and both mother and baby are doing well.

We, along with CHRISTUS Spohn, send congratulations to the new family. 

Credit: CHRISTUS Spohn

