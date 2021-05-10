The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift: A healthy baby boy was born at CHRISTUS Spohn- South this Mother's Day weekend

Hayden was born weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and both mother and baby are doing well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Becoming a mother on Mother's Day weekend is a super special gift.

Just ask Annabel Figueroa, who welcomed her son, Hayden, into the world at CHRISTUS Spohn-South this weekend.

Spohn said Hayden was born weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and both mother and baby are doing well.

We, along with CHRISTUS Spohn, send congratulations to the new family.

