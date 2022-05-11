Therapy dogs experience the sights and sounds of an airport out of CCIA

Corpus Christi International Airport received some extra foot traffic with these obedient canines.

3NEWS spoke with Nancy Trepagnier, the Executive Director of the program, who saw a great need for therapy dogs at airports across the nation.

“Usually service dogs, people don't touch,” Trepagnier said. “Now with the therapy dogs, the therapy crisis and airport dogs, those are the feel-good dogs. So those are the ones that everybody can touch.”

"With all of our dogs, it says right on their vest, 'please pet me,' Trepagnier explained.

Nancy Trepagnier traveled the country to train the therapy dogs, so they have experience working around the sights and sounds of an airport.

“It's two days' worth of training about 20 hours,” Trepagnier said. Unlike service dogs, therapy dogs don't board the plane.



“You might have delayed flights, or you'll get people that are brand new that's never flown before,” Trepagnier said. “So these are the dogs that you're going to be able to pet hold on to just feel good, and play with for a little while.”

These pups received TSA training. “The TSA here in Corpus are fantastic,” Trepagnier told 3NEWS. “They actually helped us design our training program. So, ours looks a little bit different than some places that are out there.”

Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs have trained 3,000 dogs through their program.



“We're all over the United States,” Trepagnier stated. “So even though you may train here, you move or you travel by RV, the dog goes with you and you can keep on volunteering.”

